Bill Owen – June 28, 1951 – March 9, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 11, 2023 | Comments 0
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Bill Owen will be held at a later date. Per Bill’s request cremation will take place.
Bill was born on June 28, 1951 at Eads, Colorado to Clifford Lyle and Peggy Fern (Munk) Owen and passed away on March 9, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Kay Owen and his parents.
Bill is survived by his children Jay (Jeanie) Owen of Powell, Wyoming, Shannon (Lela) Owen of Granada, CO and Brett Owen of Lamar, CO, daughter-in-law Marilyn Owen of Lamar, CO and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Brock Lyle (Sharon) Owen of Pueblo West, CO and Betty Jo Claybrook of Dillon, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
