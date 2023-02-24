Welcome to 2023 Chamber Chatter
Russ Baldwin | Feb 24, 2023 | Comments 0
Hello all, I am hoping 2023 is treating you well so far.
I would like to start off the new year by introducing the board of directors to you. Tallie Harmon~Vice President, Monse Gallegos~Secretary, Abbie Campbell~Treasurer, Ashly Melgosa, Joe Zapata, ShawnaRae Falconburg, TaNisha Graham, Joe McCaleb, Hillary Perales, Kolby Brubacher & Acacia Truitt. We had to say goodbye to the outgoing President Gabrielle Nieschburg which was tough because she did some amazing things for the Chamber & had some great ideas plus she is just a great person to be around.
The chamber has been busy starting the new year off with the Annual Banquet. The turnout was amazing so thank you to all of you that attended…we truly appreciate all of the support from you as well. We would like to thank the Eagles for allowing us to hold the banquet there, Lucky’s BBQ for catering the meal which was delicious & Thoughts In Bloom for all the decorating it looked so much like a winter wonderland.
We are excited about the Hemming Great Race 2023 announcing that they will be making their lunch stop in Lamar which will be held on July 1st at the Chamber parking lot. We also have set our dates for the Farmers Market beginning in June after our annual Lamar Days May 19 & 20.
I just wanted to touch base with you all & remember if you have any questions or suggestions please feel free to call our office & visit with Val Baldwin our office manager @ 719-336-4379.
Thank you for taking the time to catch up with us & I will try my hardest to keep you updated on all of our events as I am the new Chamber President~Melonee Marcum.
