U.S. Postmaster Invited to View Colorado’s Postal System
Feb 27, 2023
Bennet, Hickenlooper Invite Postmaster Louis DeJoy to Tour USPS Facility in Colorado,
Urge Him To Address Mail Service Issues Across the State
Denver — Today, Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper invited U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster Louis DeJoy to join them on a tour of a USPS facility in Colorado to see firsthand the ongoing service and delivery challenges that Coloradans face.
“Our office has worked closely with the Colorado-Wyoming USPS district office on these issues, and it is clear that the district is strapped for resources and attention from Washington. We’re hopeful Postmaster DeJoy and USPS leadership will come to Colorado to see the challenges their staff and our communities face firsthand,” said Bennet.
In their letter, Bennet and Hickenlooper highlight numerous ongoing issues that local communities and USPS staff identified as obstacles to USPS’ ability to deliver quality mail service in Colorado. The senators urge DeJoy to address USPS staffing shortages by streamlining their hiring process, to partner with communities to identify affordable housing for staff, and to invest in the physical infrastructure of USPS facilities to accommodate greater package volumes. The senators also request that USPS provide regular updates to the Congressional delegation so offices can jointly hear the comprehensive steps USPS leadership are taking to address constituent and community concerns.
“For over two years, our offices have received a sharp rise in complaints from Coloradans about longer delays in mail delivery and gaps in other USPS services,” said the senators in the letter. “These communities report that Post Offices in Colorado have had limited hours; hour-long lines to pick up mail and packages; and poor facility maintenance.”
“Colorado and the country rely on USPS’ universal service mandate to receive essential documents and services,” concluded the senators. “Poor and inconsistent USPS service not only falls short of community expectations; it violates their trust in USPS.”
Bennet and Hickenlooper understand that Coloradans rely on USPS to receive vital benefits and prescriptions, stay connected to family, and cast their ballots, and remain committed to improving the reliability and service of the USPS. Last February, Bennet urged Leader Schumer to bring the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act to the floor as soon as possible, and after the bill passed the Senate, Bennet applauded its potential to provide USPS with the financial stability to support more reliable delivery and service. In October, Bennet urged USPS officials to seize the opportunity provided by cost savings from the bill to improve on-time deliveries, service, and operations in Colorado. Bennet, Hickenlooper, and their staff have worked consistently with USPS to elevate the unique issues facing each community.
