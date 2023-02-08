Snow Goose Festival Brings Record Crowds
Russ Baldwin | Feb 08, 2023
The 20th Anniversary for the High Plains Snow Goose Festival happened February 3-5 in Lamar, Colorado with amazing success. The festival brought hundreds of participants into Lamar and the surrounding areas to see the astonishing number of snow geese. “This is the greatest success we have seen for a festival in the 20 years it has been running”, said Jessica Medina, festival director.
Participants had a great time on the tours, learned a lot from the various programs offered, scored some great items at the silent auction, and enjoyed the wares at the Trade show & Craft Fair. The keynote speaker, Alison Kondler from birdingbyear.com entertained and educated the audience following the sold out banquet. The event was packed full of events that entertained the whole family.
“We are so pleased with how great it turned out and we are so thankful for the community’s continued support of the festival year after year”, Medina shared. The High Plains Snow Goose Festival committee would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this possible and contributed to the success:
A&B Liquor, A1 Rental and Sales, Al’s Boot Repair, Arkansas Valley Audubon Society, Becky’s Restaurant, Best Friends Boutique, Big R, BJ’s Burger and Beverage, BMS, Bright Side Nutrition, Bristol Body Shop, Canyons and Plains, Carrigan Excavating, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Coloradoland Tire & Service, Community State Bank, Coronica’s Liquor, Deloaches Culligan Water, Farm Bureau, GN Bank, J&N Shoes, J&S Graphics, La Lupitas, Lamar Community College, Lamar Theatre, Little Caesars Pizza, Lamar Mission Villanueva, Nails by Donna, Norma Verhoeff, Olive Street Station / Pit Stop, Oquist Family Chiropractor, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel, Prowers Medical Center, Ranchers Supply, Safeway, Lamar, Scooters, Lamar, Sonic, Lamar, Soulfully You Boutique, Sylwas Liquor, Granada, Thoughts in Bloom, Tractor Supply, Tristate Exchange, Vendor’s Gallery, Wallace Gas and Oil, Wal-Mart, Lamar, Willow Creek Pharmacy.
Mark your calendars for the next one, February 2-4, 2024!
