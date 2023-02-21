Prowers Medical Center Announces Plans to Re-Open Labor & Delivery Services
(Lamar, CO). February 21, 2023 –
Prowers Medical Center is pleased to announce plans to re-open the hospital’s Labor and Delivery services on Monday, February 27, 2023.
The decision to close a Labor & Delivery service line is never simple. Hospitals across the country who have closed their obstetrics (OB) departments in the past two years cite various factors; many saying that they simply cannot find enough physicians and nurses to safely deliver babies.
Prowers Medical Center also had to make a difficult decision and closed their Labor & Delivery Unit on October 31, 2021. Since that time, the team at the hospital has worked non-stop to recruit additional team members and has routinely re-evaluated their progress so full-service obstetrics could be restored as quickly as possible. The hospital is finally in a position to once again re-establish labor and delivery services and safely deliver babies at Prowers Medical Center.
Throughout the service line closure, a primary focus to continue to provide prenatal and outpatient services in the Women’s Health Clinic allowed women to remain in our community and not have to travel out of town to receive that care. Clinic staff helped the expectant mothers transition obstetrics care to another facility as they got closer to the date for delivery of their child.
Following an aggressive recruitment effort, Dr. Rebecca Cisneros, OB/GYN was hired in March 2022. She has partnered with long-time OB/GYN physician and member of the hospital’s healthcare team, Dr. Christian Korkis. Together, they are creating consistency and a familiar presence through an ongoing rotation of prenatal, outpatient, and the much-awaited return of full-service and comprehensive obstetrical care.
Prowers Medical Center is pleased to offer a core obstetrical services team of experienced physicians and specially trained registered nurses as this important service line is restored to provide safe, high quality, and comprehensive women’s health services for the women and families in our service area. To celebrate, Prowers Medical Center will host a grand re-opening in the months to come!
