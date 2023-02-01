People’s Credit Union Annual Dinner Meeting Set for April 21st.
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2023 | Comments 0
People’s Credit Union will host its annual meeting and dinner on Friday, April 21st at the Minnick Building at the Baca County Fairgrounds. The event will begin with dinner catered by the District FFA students at 5:30pm and the meeting will follow at 6:30pm. The evening will include door prizes and giveaways, an opportunity to meet the 2023 Scholarship winners and enjoy an informative and entertaining evening.
The featured speaker is Kent Brooks. He and his family own Lonesome Prairie Publications and the Plainsman Herald newspaper. Brooks is an author and historian, telling the stories of the setline of the American West, with a special emphasis on southeastern Colorado. His latest book, ‘Old Boston’, is a detailed and fascinating look at the ruff and tumble turbulent times of the short-lived town of Boston, Colorado of the 1880’s.
