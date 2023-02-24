LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JANUARY 2023 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.77 billion pounds in January, up 4 percent from the 4.56 billion pounds produced in January 2022.
Beef production, at 2.33 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.83 million head, up 5 percent from January 2022. The average live weight was down 18 pounds from the previous year, at 1,380 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.4 million pounds, 4 percent below January a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 30,600 head, 5 percent below January 2022. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from last year, at 249 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.23 billion pounds, down 7 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.3 million head, down 7 percent from December 2021. The average live weight was unchanged from the previous year, at 292 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.2 million pounds, was 3 percent above January 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 162,800 head, 6 percent above last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 4 pounds from January a year ago.
