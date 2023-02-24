Leland D. “L.D.” Nelson – January 5, 1932 – February 21, 2023
A private family inurnment for lifelong Eads, Colorado resident, Leland D. Nelson, affectionately known as L.D. will take place at a later date.
Per L.D.’s request cremation will take place.
L.D. was born on January 5, 1932 at Eads, Colorado to Daniel Webster and Clara Clementine (States) Nelson and passed away on February 21, 2023 at the Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Diana Nelson, daughter Marlene Specht and siblings Leo Nelson and Joyce Shipman.
L.D. is survived by his wife Phyllis Nelson, children Kendra (Rock) Banion, Marie (Allen) Watts and Darwin Nelson, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Danny Nelson, brother-in-law William H. Shipman and sister-in-law Sue Nelson as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
