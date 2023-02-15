Laura Shaw – April 13, 1976 – February 9, 2023
A Celebration of Life for Laura Shaw will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Seed and Supply Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating.
Laura Janelle Shaw was born on April 13, 1976 in Bay City, Michigan to Kathleen Metcalfe and Larry Shaw. She passed away at her home in Las Animas, Colorado on February 9, 2023 at the age of 46.
