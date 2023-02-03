Lamar EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant – Public Meeting Announcement
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2023 | Comments 0
Please join us for our Public Workshop:
What: Prairie Crossroads Revitalization Project Part II, Public Workshop
When: Wednesday February 15, 2023, 6-8pm
Where: Cultural Events Center, 102 E. Parmenter Street, Lamar, CO
Please join us on Wednesday February 15th from 6-8 pm at the Cultural Events Center to discuss the EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant recently awarded to the City of Lamar. This grant has the opportunity to continue to make Lamar a great place to live, work, and play. We want to hear from you to help guide the vision for future revitalization!
For questions, please contact Rob Evans, City Administrator at:
robert.evans@ci.lamar.co.us
