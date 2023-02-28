Lamar Council Reviews Licensing Requests, Status of Grants Updated
Feb 28, 2023
Two public hearings were held by the Lamar City Council at its February 27th meeting: one for the transfer of ownership of a fermented malt beverage (off premise) liquor license from JR’s Country Stores at 1115 North Main Street to UPOP Holdings LLC. The other hearing was for the transfer of a hotel-restaurant liquor license to the Hickory House at 1113 North Main Street between the same parties. Both were unanimously approved.
The council set March 13th for a public hearing for a New Hotel/Restaurant Liquor License application for Lamar Hospitality, LLC, dba/Cobblestone Hotel and Suites at 1215 North Main Street in Lamar. Public hearings were also set for that date for a modification of premises for Walmart at 1432 East Olive Street to add additional shelving and refrigeration. Safeway also asked for a modification of premises to add shelving and refrigeration as the company intends to carry wine at their location at 906 East Olive Street for public consumption.
An agreement with CGI Communications was approved to produce a series of educational videos highlight what the City of Lamar has to offer residents, visitors and businesses. The firm has been hired to produce five videos over a three-year span offering information to a viewer pertaining to welcome, education, healthy living, homes, real estate and community organizations. There is no charge to the city as CGI seeks local sponsorships from participating businesses.
Lamar will have to wait for a month or more before submitting a grant application for funding from the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office for a pickleball court. An estimate of reconstructing the old skate park behind Parkview Elementary school would be in the neighborhood of $225,000 which includes shade structures, bleachers and picnic tables. The first-round application was denied, but the second round of funding will be open for consideration by March 31st, 2023. City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz explained the first round brought in $8.8 million in applications.
The city’s public works department received approval to apply for the WaterSMART Environmental Water Resources Grant from the Department of the Interior-Bureau of Reclamation. The funds, if approved, will be applied to the city’s Water Meter Replacement Project. The estimated cost is $3.26 million against the maximum grant level of $3 million with a 25% match, or $750,000 as well as $260,000 needed to complete the project. The city has an option of dipping into ARPA funding set aside for the public safety building project while JVA engineering hunts for additional funding sources for the water grant. The ARPA funding, at $1.8 million, has to be spent by 2026.
There will be a new gym floor for the Lamar Community Building. The replacement costs were budgeted into the city’s finances for 2023 and one bid was received from All City Flooring who said it would honor its 2022 estimate. The company will be able to start work in May. The Denver based firm submitted a bid of $151,726. The center court Lamar Thunder logo will have to be replaced. The completion date of the project is approximately 30 days.
Castle Rock Construction Company of Centennial, Colorado submitted the lower of two bids received by the city for the Revitalizing Main Streets Program – East Side Main Street Sidewalks at $125,238 with an estimated date of completion near the end of October. Castle Rock is also the prime contractor for the ongoing 287 CDOT project. That work consists of sidewalk, curb and gutter, paving, storm drainage installation, new lighting and wiring, removals and grading and according to Castle Rock, is almost 50% complete. The sidewalk project runs between Park Street and Savage Avenue. City Building Inspector, Stephanie Strube, told the council search efforts are underway for grant funding for sidewalk construction on the west side of the roadway.
The council awarded Wooden Rose in Holly with the seasonal contract to water, plant and maintain the flowerpots along Main Street only. Private citizens, businesses or civic organizations are welcome to contact the city if they wish to consider sponsoring and tending the pots on Lamar’s side streets. They submitted the lower bid of $15,632 for the work which will run from May to the end of September. The Home Store in Lamar received approval to supply the city with seasonal fertilizer at $18,609.
Administrator Rob Evans highlighted some future community events including a city council work session on few water rates, set for 6pm on Monday, March 6th; the monthly library spring fling and craft fair will be held on Saturday, March 4th from 9am to 1pm in the Cultural Events Center and the Friends of the Library will conduct their monthly book sale in the southeast corner of the municipal garage Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm on the 3rd and 4th. The Prairie Crossroads Revitalization Project Public Workshop will be held Thursday, March 9th from 6-8pm in the multi-purpose room at the community building. We’re getting closer to spring! Daylight Savings Time returns on Sunday, March 12th as we set our clocks forward as we go to bed that Saturday night. Coffee with Rob will be held on March 15th at Rivals, the 22nd at McDonalds and the 29th at the Hickory House, beginning at 7am.
The council gave approval for the treasurer to apply for Congressionally Directed Spending as directed by Congressional offices to which competitive requests are submitted. Administrator Evans explained that the city’s application was denied last year by asking for too much funding. That has been decreased and this year’s request is tied to the city’s Waste/Water Plant which can be given a higher priority listing.
