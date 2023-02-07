John Michael Henry – December 13, 1945 – February 5, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Feb 07, 2023 | Comments 0
Graveside Memorial Services for Lamar resident, John Michael Henry better known to his family and friends as Mike will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 10, 2023 at Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Paul Floyd of the Lamar High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Military Honors will be provided by our local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Mike was born on December 13, 1945 at Lamar, Colorado to John W. and Dorothy L. (Long) Henry and passed away at his home on February 5, 2023 at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by parents and his brother Eddy Henry.
Mike is survived by his sister Nancy (Dave) Eddleman of Lamar; step-daughter Jana (Josh) Weimer and their son Trate. Also surviving are Mike’s nephews J.E. Eddleman of Lamar and Columbo Eddleman of Medina, Minnesota as well as many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or to Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: