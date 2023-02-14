Harold Morlan – September 26, 1933 – February 11, 2023
Graveside Services for Harold Morlan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel. Per Harold’s request, there will be no public visitation.
Harold Leon Morlan was born on September 26, 1933 in McClave, Colorado to Ernest and Anna Mae (Schneider) Morlan. He passed away on February 11, 2023 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 89.
Harold was united in marriage to Caroline Fern Phillips on June 10, 1955, and to this union seven children were born. After marriage, the couple lived and worked at the Treetop Ranch and farmed and ranched south of Caddoa. In 1966, they moved to their present home south of Las Animas. Harold was a founding member of Bent County Roping Club as well as Cockleburr Combers Riding Club. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, trap shooter, calf roper and loved his rodeos.
Harold is survived by his children, Eldon Morlan of Campo, Colorado, Caroline Morlan of Las Animas, Colorado, Tonya Morlan of Garner, Iowa, Rhonda (Doug) Entenman of La Junta, Colorado, Donna (Darwin) Huff of Swink, Colorado, Chris (Ashley) Morlan of Swink, Colorado, Cory Morlan of Haswell, Colorado; 14 grandchildren, Beth (John) Mercer, Clayton (Reagan) Morlan, Nicole Medina, Anthony Medina, Jennifer (Abel) Rea, Brock (Chelsia) Entenman, Brady (Allye) Entenman, Briana Huff, D.C. Huff, Grace Morlan, Harper Morlan, Regan Morlan, Renee Morlan, Lindsey Morlan; ten great grandchildren and another great granddaughter arriving in March; sisters-in-law, Norma Morlan of Las Animas, Colorado and Darlene Sacks of Peabody, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline “Fern” Morlan; brother, Leroy Morlan; and grandson, Brandon Entenman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
