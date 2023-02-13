Glenn Samuel Specht – March 30, 1923 – February 80, 2023
Glenn Samuel Specht, age 99 years, 44weeks, 5 days, died February 8, 2023 at his home with family present. He was born in Seward County, Kansas March 30, 1923 to Samuel G. and Anna J. (Welk) Specht. He graduated Sublette High School in 1942 and was inducted into the Army where he learned instrument repair and was stationed in Hawaii. He returned to Kismet, Kansas in 1946, He bought his first truck and tractor in Kansas and began suitcase farming in Colorado with the help of his Uncle Jake Specht.
In 1951 he met and later married H. Delores Edwards. They raised 3 children – Helen Diann, Jay Dale, and Linda Faye. He raised wheat and cattle in Colorado for the rest of his life. He made many friends and enjoyed life around Sheridan Lake, Colorado. One of the many activities he enjoyed was hunting prairie dogs. He was described by Randy Richardson as the best shot in Kiowa County. He delighted in taking his grandchildren out to hunt prairie dogs with him. He was also known in the community for his watermelons which he gave out freely.
His relationship with the Lord Jesus was very private. In a letter to a relative he stated, “I feel a strong love for him (the Lord) and his ways….and I’m grateful for God’s sacrificing Jesus at the cross for the salvation of us sinners, like me, if we first believe.”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Anna, and brother, Vernon Specht; his wife, H. Delores Specht, and his favorite cat BJ. Surviving Glenn are, Don and Diann Schultz, Stephanie Schultz, Michael and Victoria Schultz, Staci Schultz and her fiancé Kris Stringer and her sons Samuel and Henry; Jay and Susan Specht, Michael and Erin Schneider with their children Brynna and Owen, Jason and Alexandra Specht with their children Jaxon and Avery, Paige Specht, Luke Specht, Thomas and Rebecca Specht, Grant Specht, Olivia Specht, Joey Specht; David and Linda Richardson, Joshua and Kathryn Richardson with their children Miriam and Hannah, and Ruth Richardson and her fiancé Bryan Chebetar, and many extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Sheridan Lake Bible Church. Burial followed in the Sheridan Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sheridan Lake Bible Church to be used for Child Evangelism Fellowship. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
