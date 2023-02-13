Donald “Don” Dean Ater – October 5, 1929 – February 10, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Donald Dean Ater, affectionately known to his family and friends as Don, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Darren Stroh officiating. Military Honors will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Don will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Don was born on October 5, 1929 at Oberlin, Kansas to Harry Elsworth and Dorothy Ivalee Irene (Coulter) Ater and passed away on February 10, 2023 at the Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center in Walsenburg, Colorado at the age of 93.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Patricia Ater, son Samuel Ater, his parents Harry and Dorothy Ater brother Bill Ater, brother-in-law Dr. Fred Reith and two nephews Patrick Ater and Dr. Jerry Reith.
Don is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Leslie and Roger Stagner of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Dr. Annessa Stagner Stulp and her husband Dr. Jensen Stulp of Lamar, CO and Bronson Stagner and his wife Shannon Stagner of Colorado Springs, CO, great-grandchildren Ezekiel Wayne Stulp, Trenton Dean Stulp, Anneston Jane Stulp all of Lamar, CO, Kensley Ann Stagner, Adalynn Kay Stagner and Barrett James Stagner all of Colorado Springs, CO, sisters-in-law Connie Reith of Novato, CA and June Ater of Burleson, TX as well as six nephews Bill (Kathi) Ater, Jr., Michael Ater, Phillip (Kathy) Ater, Rick Reith, David Reith and Tom Reith and their families and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar First Baptist Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
