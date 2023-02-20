Colorado STAR Regional Soil Health Event in Rocky Ford
Russ Baldwin | Feb 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Colorado Department of Agriculture and Acres U.S.A. will convene the second in a series of Colorado STAR regional events. The event will include presentations, panel discussions, and an opportunity to hear from local producers utilizing soil health practices in Southeastern Colorado.
The State Engineer will provide an update on the water situation along the Arkansas River, and the rest of the day will focus on the science and practice of soil health, with panel discussions with producers, water managers, scientists and others. An open time will be provided for attendees to talk to all speakers. Full agenda is available here.
WHAT: Approaches to Soil Health and Water in the Lower Ark
WHO:
- Kevin Rein, State Engineer, Colorado Dept. of Water Resources
- Cindy Lair, Program Manager, CO Conservation Board
- John Miller, Soil Health Program Coordinator
- Meagan Schipanski, Assoc. Professor, Soil and Crop Sciences, Colorado State University
- Eric Wardle, Program Manager, Soil and Crop Sciences, Colorado State University
- Kenan Diker, Specialist, CDPHE
- Local Producers Phillip Chavez, Dereck White Heckman, Joe Hilger, Riley May, and Eric Tucker
- Locally hosted by the West Otero Timpas Conservation District
WHEN: 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023
WHERE: CSU Southeast Area Extension Agriculture Experimental Station (27901 County Road 21, Rocky Ford, CO)
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: