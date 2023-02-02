Colorado Reported over 31K Road Rage Drivers in 2022
Colorado State Patrol “Stay in Your Lane” Campaign
(COLO) – Since the *CSP (*277) program was implemented in July 1998, Colorado motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians have reported thousands of “real time” aggressive drivers and suspected DUI drivers. Last year, the Colorado State Patrol’s *CSP calls for aggressive drivers surpassed calls regarding suspected impairment.
In 2022, Colorado State Patrol emergency dispatchers answered 57,899 total *CSP calls with 54% (31,760) related to road rage or aggressive driving. Aggressive driving reports through *CSP were up approximately 4.5% over 2021 (30, 347 road rage reports in 2021).
“If someone cuts you off, tailgates or makes a rude gesture, you may be tempted to get even but just don’t. No one ever thinks anger will turn to violence, but it can and it does,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Your best response is to keep your composure, let the aggressive driver move on and do not engage. It’s simply not worth your energy or the risk.”
While there are many behaviors that indicate aggressive driving or a road rage situation, some of the most notable behaviors include:
Tailgating
Honking in anger
Making angry gestures
Passing on the right
Showing a weapon
Excessive Speeding
Weaving in and out of traffic
Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver
If you see someone trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes or running red lights this is another extremely dangerous situation. If you see these behaviors you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call *CSP with a description and location of the vehicle.
