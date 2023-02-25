Cattle on Feed Report
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,030,000 head as of February 1, 2023. The latest inventory was down 1 percent from January 1, 2023 and down 10 percent from February 1, 2022. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 170,000 head of fed cattle during January 2023, up 21 percent from the previous month but down 8 percent from the January 2022 marketings. An estimated 165,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during January 2023, 14 percent above last month but down 17 percent from the January 2022 placements. Of the number placed in January, 18 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 27 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 18 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 12 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for January was estimated at 5,000 head, no change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on February 1, 2023. The inventory was 4 percent below February 1, 2022. Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.93 million head, 4 percent below 2022. Net placements were 1.87 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 420,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 540,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 402,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 100,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 65,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.85 million head, 4 percent above 2022. Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during January, 2 percent below 2022.
