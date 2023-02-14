Board Members Sought for LPI
Russ Baldwin | Feb 14, 2023 | Comments 0
The Lamar Partnership Inc. Board of Directors is looking for new Board Members to fill current vacancies. We are seeking energetic, community-minded individuals with a passion for giving back. If you are interested in serving your community as a board member the online application can be found at www.mainstreetlamar.com/apply.
As a Main Street America™ Accredited program, Lamar Partnership Inc. is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities who share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
Lamar Partnership Inc. has completed projects such as the Enchanted Forest stage, downtown murals and additions to the Pocket Park. Please contact Martha Baird-Alvarez at martha.alvarez@ci.lamar.co.us for any questions or requests
