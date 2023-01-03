Fort Bent Canal Bridge Nearing Completion
Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2023 | Comments 0
A pedestrian bridge spanning the Ft Bent Canal on the northeast boundary of Lamar Community College is on its way towards completion. This is a CDOT funded project which involves building a five-foot-wide pedestrian bridge over the canal with five-foot ADA ramps and sidewalks on both ends of the bridge connecting the LCC parking lot to the south and the sidewalk along Highway 287 on the north side.
The bridge was built primarily as a safety concern for pedestrian traffic between the college and businesses along South Main Street. Once completed, the bridge will provide a more safe route spanning the canal instead of having residents adjacent to the traffic along the highway.
Daniels Construction was awarded a bid for the Fort Bent Canal Pedestrian Bridge. Daniels Construction was one of two bids received for the project and their low bid of $155,000 was accepted by the city council.
City of Lamar
