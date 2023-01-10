Darrian Adame – November 14, 1991 – January 8, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 10, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for current Colorado Springs resident and formerly of Lamar, Darrian Adame will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Enrique Varela co-officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Darrian will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 1:00PM until 5:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Darrian was born on November 14, 1991 at Lamar, Colorado to Greg and Hilda (Mendiaz) Adame and passed away on January 8, 2023 in Colorado Springs at the age of 31.
He is survived by his children Daxton and Dacelyn, Danikah and Devonte and their mother Brittani Martinez and daughter Emberly and her mother Anna Settles all of Lamar, CO; his parents Greg and Hilda Adame of Lamar, siblings; Darrick (Lexi Coen) Adame of Pueblo, CO, Draven (Cheyanne) Adame of Lamar, CO and Daigan Adame of Lamar, CO and nephew Lincoln. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Delma and Eloy Mendiaz of Lamar, CO and paternal grandparents Mary and Everett Babb of La Junta, CO and Joe Adame of Thornton, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Adame Children’s Education Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: