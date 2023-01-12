Bertha Ingraham – March 27, 1928 – January 10, 2023
Funeral Services for Bertha Ingraham will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.
Bertha Karolina (Svendson Winge) Berger Ingraham was born on March 27, 1928, in Alkabo, North Dakota, to Amund and Kari (Iversen) Svendson, who were Norwegian immigrants. Her mother, Kari passed away during child birth at the young age of 34, therefore Bertha and 4 of her 8 siblings were sent to live with the Winge family. Bertha gained countless foster siblings in the Winge home.
Bertha graduated from Grenora High School in Minot, North Dakota. She attended one year of Bible College, also in Minot.
Bertha married William “Bill” Berger in 1949 in North Dakota. After their first child Wesley was born, they moved to Kansas where they had two more children; Wanda and Emilie. The family moved to Las Animas, Colorado, in the late 1960’s where Bill pastored at the Baptist Church and Bertha worked various bookkeeping jobs, retiring after 23 years with Jenkins Motor Company. After Bill passed away, Bertha met and then married widower, Leo E. Ingraham, Sr., in 1988. He passed away in 1994.
Bertha was a strong Christian and attended church regularly, as well as being active as a member of her church. She was a busy crafter and was awarded at the Bent County Harvest Show for several of her projects. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, traveling to visit family, and making amazing cards out of things most people would have tossed.
In 1999, Bertha was able to visit her family homeland of Norway. She was able to “meet cousins by the dozens.” It was the trip of a lifetime for her.
In 2012, Bertha moved into the Prairie View Village. She enjoyed freedom from cooking and cleaning and was able to focus on her crafting and strawberry bed. She was also crowned A.V. Silver Queen that year. It was her 5 second claim to fame!
If you knew Bertha, you knew she loved her Jesus and her family. She was also loved deeply back. The family would like to thank the Prairie View Village staff for how great of care they gave Bertha these past years.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arnold, Ida, Selmer, Myrtle, Palma, Kenneth, and Nina; both spouses; one grandson, Tracy Ingraham; and two great grandchildren, Chelsea and Mahlon.
Bertha is survived by her sister, Mabel Sunsted of Montana; children, Wesley (Pat) Berger of Durango, Wanda (Ron) Shade of Canon City, and Emilie Broce of La Junta; grandchildren, Tammy Jo (Marvin) Ingraham of Greeley, Shannon Smith of Colorado, Brian Smith of Vilas, Colorado, April Wright of Colorado, Julie (Joe) Thomas of Las Animas, and Will (Caby) Smith of Las Animas; great grandchildren, Caitlin, Damon, Dylan, Hayleigh, Jerrod, John Luke, Jonathon, Jordy, Justin, Lisa, Marvin Jr., Nikki, Olivia, Ryann, Shane, Shawn, Tessa, Ysabella, and Zoey; 14 great-great grandchildren; and stepsons, Earl Ingraham of Gillette, Wyoming, Marvin (Tammy) Ingraham of Greeley, and William “Bill” Ingraham of Gillette, Wyoming. Bertha left behind many dear and beloved friends.
Uff-da!!
