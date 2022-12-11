Wreaths Across America Set for December 17th
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2022 | Comments 0
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10am at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Each year, family members, friends of the departed and military and fraternal organizations join to respect those who have passed on with the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony under the direction of Peacock Funeral Home. There have been as many as 360 wreaths placed on gravesites at Fairmount Cemetery in past years.
This past Saturday, December 15th, 2018, marked the seventh annual observance of Wreaths Across America at the veteran’s section of Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar under the direction of Peacock Funeral Home.
Wreaths are placed at the memorial near the front entrance of the cemetery off Memorial Drive, one for each of the branches of the military; Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Merchant Marines and Coast Guard. A separate wreath has been laid in honor of the 93,129 servicemen from the combined branches whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
A traditional 21 gun salute followed by “Taps” highlights the event as participating clubs and organizations take part in the services. Following a minute of silence to honor the fallen, the Boy Scouts present the colors, the flags of our nation.
The idea to honor fallen soldiers during the holidays began in 1992 with just an idea that received continued support across the country, placing wreaths in one of the older sections of Arlington Cemetery where the number of visitors had begun to diminish. Since then, the event has grown across America. In 2008 the U.S. Congress voted to establish “Wreaths Across America Day”.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • VA
About the Author: