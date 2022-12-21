Toy Time Annual with Prowers County Farm Bureau

Toys on Display

 

Prowers County Farm Bureau is sponsoring the annual Lamar Elks Toy Show, to be held Saturday, January 14th, 2023, at the Lamar Elks Lodge 28157 Hwy 287 South, Lamar CO 81052. The show will start at 9 am and run until 3 pm mountain time.

Unique Drummer

Toys of all shapes and sizes, new in the box, hand built, 3D printed, collectables, antiques, children’s play toys and many other types of collectables will be available to buy, trade or just admire.

A $2 admission fee will be charged, children under 10 get in free.

Everyone is invited to attend and view the toys on display.

For more information contact Garrett Mauch at 719-688-9787, garrettmauch@hotmail.com

