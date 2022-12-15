Swearing in Ceremony for Honorable Tarryn Johnson
Russ Baldwin | Dec 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Swearing-in ceremonies for the Honorable Tarryn Johnson as District Judge for the 15th Judicial District were held Tuesday, December 13th at 2pm on the Third Floor of the Prowers County Courthouse in Lamar. She will replace Judge Stan Brinkley who is retiring from the bench and held his last official duties this past Friday, December 10th after serving almost 24 years.
Brinkley was appointed by Gov. Bill Owens as a District Court Judge in the 15th Judicial District on Oct. 16, 2001. Brinkley was born on Dec. 11, 1950, in Lamar, Colo., where he still resides. He is a 1976 graduate of the University of Wyoming Law School. Prior to becoming a judge, Brinkley was in private practice involving civil, criminal, domestic, and transactional law.
District Court Chief Judge Mike Davidson delivered the oath of office to Johnson with her family in attendance. Ms. Johnson is a Senior Deputy Public Defender in the La Junta Regional Office, a position she has held since 2021. Her practice consists of criminal defense. Previously, she was General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer for Southeast Colorado Power Association (2021); Senior Deputy State Public Defender (2019-2021) and Deputy State Public Defender (2015-2019) in La Junta.
Ms. Johnson earned her B.A. from Adams State University in 2011 and her J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2015. The 15th Judicial District covers Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, and Prowers counties.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Politics
About the Author: