S.E. Colorado Wildlife (Two-Shot) Foundation Makes Donation to Lamar Area Hospice
Russ Baldwin | Dec 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar Area Hospice and the Southeast Colorado Wildlife Foundation, better known as the 2-Shot Goose Hunt, met on Tuesday, December 27th at the Hospice Center to accept a check in the amount of $30,000. The check was the result of a live auction at the 2-Shot Goose Hunt event on November 30th. Mike Flower spoke at the event and stated that he wanted to donate, for auction, a Broncos suite that included 30 tickets, and wanted to split the proceeds between the 2-Shot and Hospice. Mike grew up in Lamar and is a frequent participant in the 2-Shot Goose Hunt. Mike’s father passed away on Hospice November the 26th.
Mike was in Lamar for his Father’s funeral and was in attendance for the check presentation to the Lamar Area Hospice staff and the 2-Shot Foundation, which included Eben Ritter, President, Jim Hubbard and John Ritter, Board Members and Rose Ann Yates, Executive Director.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: