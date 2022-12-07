Prowers Economic Prosperity awarded Opportunity Zone Video Spotlight Grant though OEDIT
Russ Baldwin | Dec 07, 2022 | Comments 0
The grant was awarded to support the production of a video that features the community character and investment opportunities in Prowers County. This application was selected due to its potential for impact, alignment with local and state economic development goals, and broad community support.
Cheryl Sanchez, Executive Director, is pleased to announce the Opportunity Zone Spotlight Video is complete. The video captures the spirit of Prowers County culture and promotes the fact we are open for business in the middle of everywhere. “The video is a great tool for economic development to educate and attract new businesses to Prowers County. Prowers County, with its close-knit community, gorgeous vistas, and clever economic development strategy, was the perfect place to feature first in this three-video series.”
“We couldn’t be happier with how the video turned out and are looking forward to sharing it alongside our partners in Prowers County.” – Jack Tiebout, Senior Program Manager, OEDIT, Organization for Economic Development and International Trade.
Go to https://youtu.be/4gma5uJXN2w or https://www.prowerspep.org to view video.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Media Release
