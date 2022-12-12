Prowers County Weed District Board Position and Lodging Panel Open
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of East Prowers Weed Control District to replace a position on the Board that will expire January 2024. Board members are required to meet at least once each month.
Additional meetings may be required as needed. Appointed members serve as volunteers. A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net and should be completed and dropped off or mailed to the Prowers County Board of Commissioners, 301 South Main Street, Suite 215.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023.
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill three (3) positions on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel. Each term is for three (3) years and will expire in December 2025.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on January 20, 2023.
