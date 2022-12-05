Parade of Lights, 2022, “The Polar Express”
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The theme for the December 2nd, 2022 Parade of Lights, hosted each year by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, was, “The Polar Express”, and that may also have been the weather forecast for southeastern Colorado for the day. Winds and gusts for around 60mph were forecast for southeastern Colorado and the weather people were right on target.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 6pm, leaving the Lamar swimming pool parking lot, northwards to the Enchanted Forest for a traditional visit with Santa, headquartered in his workshop. Hours earlier, around 8am, the anticipated winds started blowing in from the west, carrying dust, dirt and grit for the better part of the day and raising concerns that the parade may have to be called off.
The chamber, Lamar Police Department and Pueblo National Weather Service contacted each other through the afternoon for weather updates on if, and when, the winds would diminish enough to safely hold the parade for the floats, participants and spectators. All parties felt that, if by 3pm, there was no change, the parade would not be held and another weekend, either the 10th or the 17th would have to suffice.
Fortunately, the winds had died down around 3pm and continued to do so with the approach of early evening. Still, the festive air was still filled with some dust, but not enough to halt the annual event.
Congratulations to all involved, including the top three floats for this year’s parade: John Martin Reservoir Park Rangers (1st), Dark Knight Trucking (2nd) and Core Civic (3rd place).
