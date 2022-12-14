Olivia Roshel Fischer – November 12, 1992 – December 12, 2022
Services are pending for Lamar, Colorado resident Olivia Roshel Fischer.
Olivia was born on November 12, 1992 at Olympia, Washington to Neil and Paula (Bean) Fischer and passed away on December 12, 2022 at her home in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 30.
Olivia is survived by her husband Kenneth Montoya of the family home in Lamar, parents Neil and Paula Fischer of Farmington, NM, father and mother-in-law, Ken and Tammy Montoya of Lamar, CO, siblings, Sara (Jarad) Lyautey of Fairfield, CA, Phillip (Carley) Fischer of Queen Creek, AZ, Mark (David Saunders) Fischer of Phoenix, AZ and Brenna (Brock) Merrill of Elko, NV and brothers-in-law Kaylen Montoya and Eric (Whitney) Henson. She is also survived by her numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends including her beloved dog, Princess.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
