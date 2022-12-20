NWS Pueblo – DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT
Drought Conditions Persist across Southeast Colorado
SYNOPSIS:
An up and down weather pattern was experienced across the region through the first half of November, as a few passing weather systems brought cool and unsettled weather, along with periods of warm and dry conditions to south central and southeast Colorado. A pattern shift developed through the second half of the month, where as a broad upper trough carved out across the Central Conus, bringing surges of Arctic air across the Rockies. For the month of November as a whole, below to well below normal temperatures and mainly below normal precipitation was experienced across south central and southeast Colorado.
With that said, the latest US Drought Monitor issued Thursday, December 15th 2022, continues to indicate drought conditions across most of southeastern Colorado, with Extreme Drought (D3) conditions indicated across the eastern half of Baca County and into extreme southeastern portions of Prowers County.
Severe drought (D2) conditions are indicated across southeastern Las Animas County into the rest of Baca and Prowers Counties, as well as eastern portions of Otero County, most of Bent County and all of Kiowa County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are depicted across central portions Crowley and Otero Counties into central portions of Las Animas County. Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions are indicated across southwestern Otero County. The rest of south central and southeast Colorado are deemed drought free.
FIRE DANGER:
Occasional warm and windy days expected throughout the winter season, combined with dry and cured fuels in the snow free areas, will lead to enhanced periods of fire danger over the next few months.
AGRICULTURAL:
The latest CPC top and sub soil moisture data, as well as the longer term (1, 2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) indicate below to well below soil moisture conditions across the southeast Plains, with the latest short term EDDI data indicating some drying across the eastern portions the San Luis Valley into the southeast mountains.
HYDROLOGIC:
Latest NRCS data indicates the statewide mountain precipitation for the month of November was 97 percent of median, as compared to only 58 percent of median at this time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation up to 85 percent of median, as compared to 78 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, November precipitation came in at 98 percent of median, as compared to the 58 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation up to 87 percent of median, as compared to 60 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, November precipitation came in at 94 percent of median, as compared to the 20 percent of median precipitation at this same time last year. This brings the 2023 Water Year (Oct 2022-Sep 2023) to date precipitation up to 92 percent of median, as compared to 59 percent of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated the statewide snowpack on December 1st was at 93 percent of median, as compared to only 54 percent of median at this time last year.
In the Arkansas basin, December 1st snowpack was at 78 percent of median, as compared to 57 percent of median at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande basin, December 1st snowpack was at 82 percent of median, as compared to 35 percent of median at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide water storage was at 79 percent of median overall at the end of November, as compared to the 74 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of November came in at 88 percent of median overall, as compared to the 90 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
In the Rio Grande Basin, water storage at the end of November came in at 107 percent of median overall, as compared to the 95 percent of median storage available at this time last year.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of November was 36.8 degrees, which is 3.7 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 0.19 inches of precipitation through the month of November, which is 0.28
inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 4.1 inches of snow throughout November, which is normal.
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past Fall season (Sep-Nov) was 53.8 degrees, which is 0.5 degrees above normal. Pueblo recorded 0.86 inches of precipitation through the Fall, which is 1.02 inches below normal. Pueblo recorded 4.1 inches of snow through the Fall, which is 2.1 inches below normal.
