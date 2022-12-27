Lydia A. Pacheco – June 21, 1951 – December 25, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2022 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident, Lydia A. Pacheco will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Lydia was born on June 21, 1951 at Mease, New Mexico to Jose M. and Minnie (Garcia) Pacheco and passed away on December 25, 2022 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life Johnny Gonzales and siblings Charles Pacheco, Benjamin Pacheco and Jose Pacheco.
Lydia is survived by her children Pete (Katrina Vega) Salazar, Pat (Caroline) Salazar, Chavela Loken and Johnny Salazar all of Lamar, CO, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Isabel Pacheco of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
