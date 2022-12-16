Food for Families Holiday Schedule for 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The manner in which the annual Christmas meal will be presented is following the changes made earlier in the season for the Toys for Tots distribution schedule.
The meal will be available on a first-come, first-served basis between 9am and 11am at various distribution sites in Lamar and throughout the county.
The Lamar locations are: Lamar Christian Church at 811 South Main Street; St. Francis de Sales Church at 600 East Parmenter; Life Center Foursquare Church at 1807 South 11th Street, Lamar Missionary Baptist Church at 507 South 14th and the HOPE Center at 200 North 11th Street.
Holly, Granada and Wiley residents should watch for information for distribution in their town.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Featured • History • Holiday
About the Author: