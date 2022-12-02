Colorado’s Power Pathway from Excel Energy
Russ Baldwin | Dec 02, 2022 | Comments 0
Transmission Line Routing Update
Substation Siting Area:
The Substation Siting Area in Crowley County has been eliminated from further consideration. The Substation Siting Area in Pueblo County continues to be evaluated and a site will be identified if determined to be needed.
Permitting Activities:
Land use permitting activities are underway for Segments 1, 2, 3 and 4 and approvals have been received in Morgan, Kit Carson, Cheyenne and Kiowa counties. Use by Special Review permit approval for Washington County is anticipated in December. Segment 4 and 5 land use permitting activities are anticipated to begin in early 2023 in Arapahoe, Crowley, El Paso, Elbert, Pueblo and Lincoln counties. We encourage landowners to participate in the land use permit processes managed by the cities and counties that govern the permitting processes. For more information on public hearings and types of permits required, visit our Permitting page at ColoradosPowerPathway.com.
About Colorado’s Power Pathway:
Colorado’s Power Pathway is a proposed $1.7 to $2 billion investment to improve the electric grid and enable future renewable energy interconnections around the state. Colorado’s Power Pathway includes approximately 560 to 650 miles of new 345-kilovolt electric transmission line and several new and expanded substations. If approved, segments of Colorado’s Power Pathway could be operating as early as 2025. It will increase electric reliability, connect new energy resources in eastern Colorado, boost the regional economy and create jobs during construction.
Have questions or comments?
Call 855-858-9037, email ColoradosPowerPathway@xcelenergy.com, visit our website or browse our frequently asked questions.
Si necesita asistencia o información en español, por favor contáctenos directamente al 855-858-9037 o ColoradosPowerPathway@XcelEnergy.com.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Environment • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: