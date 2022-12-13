City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report:  October 2022

City of Lamar sales tax revenue climbed 8.75% or $28,871 for this past October, compared to 2021 figures.  Collections for this October were $358,797 compared to $329,925.  Use Tax collections were up 45.53% for a gain of $12,496 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections increased by 11.34% for a gain of $40,685 over the previous October.

Year to date collections were up 7.19% for City sales tax for an increase of $279,346.  Collections for 2022 are at $4,162,976 compared to $3,883,629 for 2021.  Use tax collections are down 19.80 for a loss of $84,654 and Other collections dropped 50.38% for a loss of $23,711, year to date.  Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 3.92% for a gain of $170,980 for the year with 2022 collections at $4,529,314 against $4,358,334 for 2021 at this time.

The 12 categories of sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar show a drop for All Business/Electricity with increases noted for Apparel and Department Stores, Building Materials and Auto Parts.

 

2020

 2021 2022
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 148,907 161,016

171,887

Building Materials

 144,164 167,021 188,416
Apparel-Department Stores 1,161,735 1,204,397

1,251,053

C-Stores and Gas Sales

 188,327 214,835 230,450

All Business-Electricity

 206,582 302,051 276,035

Furniture-Appliances-Electronics

 20,830 23,596 20,047
Grocery Stores 275,461 283,053

315,431

Hotels/Motels

 136,737 149,939 160,261
Liquor Sales 101,914 107,411

115,928

Manufacturing

 17,422 38,521 6,845
Other Retail/All Other 700,639 963,918

1,043,532

Restaurants

 354,312 411,351

428,425

 

