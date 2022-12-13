City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report: October 2022
City of Lamar sales tax revenue climbed 8.75% or $28,871 for this past October, compared to 2021 figures. Collections for this October were $358,797 compared to $329,925. Use Tax collections were up 45.53% for a gain of $12,496 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections increased by 11.34% for a gain of $40,685 over the previous October.
Year to date collections were up 7.19% for City sales tax for an increase of $279,346. Collections for 2022 are at $4,162,976 compared to $3,883,629 for 2021. Use tax collections are down 19.80 for a loss of $84,654 and Other collections dropped 50.38% for a loss of $23,711, year to date. Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 3.92% for a gain of $170,980 for the year with 2022 collections at $4,529,314 against $4,358,334 for 2021 at this time.
The 12 categories of sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar show a drop for All Business/Electricity with increases noted for Apparel and Department Stores, Building Materials and Auto Parts.
|
2020
|2021
|2022
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|148,907
|161,016
|
171,887
|
Building Materials
|144,164
|167,021
|188,416
|Apparel-Department Stores
|1,161,735
|1,204,397
|
1,251,053
|
C-Stores and Gas Sales
|188,327
|214,835
|230,450
|
All Business-Electricity
|206,582
|302,051
|276,035
|
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|20,830
|23,596
|20,047
|Grocery Stores
|275,461
|283,053
|
315,431
|
Hotels/Motels
|136,737
|149,939
|160,261
|Liquor Sales
|101,914
|107,411
|
115,928
|
Manufacturing
|17,422
|38,521
|6,845
|Other Retail/All Other
|700,639
|963,918
|
1,043,532
|
Restaurants
|354,312
|411,351
|
428,425
