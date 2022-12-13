City Moves Forward on Recreation Grants
Russ Baldwin | Dec 13, 2022 | Comments 0
Proposals to apply for two different grants to create new outdoor recreational outlets for Lamar and area residents were approved by the Lamar City Council during the December 12th meeting. A grant request for $17,600 for an archery range north of North Gateway Park was approved. The Shooting Range Development Grant had been outlined in an earlier council meeting by Logan Wilkins of the southeastern Colorado Parks and Wildlife organization. “This fund is basically an outline of the material cost for the project, while the city would be required to contribute a 25% match which could be in materials, volunteer labor or other in-kind donations,” he explained.
City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz, was given the go-ahead to apply for a $225,000 grant from the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office for an Outdoor Recreation Grant to develop the unused skateboard park adjacent to Parkview School into pickleboard courts. The council had been approached several weeks ago by a group of citizens who proposed the concept, relating that pickleball competition is growing across the country with a special appeal to middle-aged and older residents. Pickleball is similar to tennis, although played on a smaller court using appropriate paddles and wiffleballs. Schwartz said the grant is open ended for materials and labor which includes courts, shade structures, picnic tables, bleachers and a contingency fund of $40,445.31. “I’m not certain at this point on the exact cost as some of the materials and services will be put out to bid,” she explained.
Kendra Buchanan from the Parks and Recreation Department said some of the equipment such as bleachers and tables will be similar to those currently used at the Lamar Municipal, literally next door to the proposed courts. The deadline for the application is December 31, 2022.
Buchanan presented an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Lamar School District for a new, three-year contract for $19,000 for use of facilities, which was approved.
Following a public hearing, the council approved the transfer of Ownership/Fermented Malt Beverage Liquor License from G. Aujla and Lamar, LLC to LVPCO LLC, doing business as TA Express at 708 North Main Street in Lamar. Serena Choi, a principal executive regarding licensing for the corporation explained that every safeguard for selling malt beverages to the public will be met. Choi mentioned to the council that her corporation has made an inquiry into a non-compete purchase for the empty Burger King building across the street from TA-76. “There’s a possibility of revamping that business into a food court/combination exercise gym,” she stated for the council. Mayor Kirk Crespin concurred to one point, in that, he has recently been in talks with the Burger King Corporation about inquiring the building for future development.
The council, following another public hearing, also approved Resolution No. 22-12-01 to appropriate additional sums of money to defray expenses in excess of the amounts budgeted for the City of Lamar. This action covers funds for the General Fund, Sales Tax, Fairmount Investment, Water/Wastewater and Ambulance services.
Dr. Linda Lujan, retiring President of Lamar Community College, provided the council with her final update on college activities and a brief recap of the developments at the school during her tenure as president. “I want to take this time to thank the council and community for the symbiotic relationship we’ve had during my years as college president,” she explained. She added there were so many thanks to offer for the city’s support of college development as well as the community’s involvement with growing the campus, staff and student body over the years. A new president will take over the duties at the college in early February and Dr. Lujan expressed her certainty that the city will offer the same support to the new president as well.
City Administrator, Rob Evans, noted future calendar events including the approaching annual Lamar Chamber Holiday Tournament at the Lamar Community Building. Dates for the basketball competition are December 15th to the 17th. City offices will close for the Christmas holiday from Friday, December 23rd to the 26th and again for New Year on Monday, January 2nd. Evans mentioned the new pedestrian bridge spanning the Ft. Bent Canal should be completed at the start of the new semester at LCC and progress continues for the Washington Street wastewater project.
The city council decided to hold an additional meeting on December 19th to finalize the language amending the city’s Personnel Manual, pertaining mostly to carry-over for unused vacation time.
