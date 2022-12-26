CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,040,000 head as of December 1, 2022. The latest inventory was 3 percent below last month’s inventory and 9 percent below the December 1, 2021 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 170,000 head of fed cattle during November 2022. This was unchanged from last month’s marketings and 3 percent above the marketings one year earlier.
An estimated 145,000 head of cattle and calves were placed on feed during November 2022, 17 percent below the previous month’s placements and 9 percent below the November 2021 placements. Of the number placed in November, 31 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 14 percent weighed from 800 to 899 pounds, and 14 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for November, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on December 1, 2022. The inventory was 3 percent below December 1, 2021. Placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.93 million head, 2 percent below 2021. Net placements were 1.87 million head. During November, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 540,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 465,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 405,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 290,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 135,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during November totaled 1.89 million head, 1 percent above 2021. Marketings were the highest for November since the series began in 1996. Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during November, 7 percent below 2021.
