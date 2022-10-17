Pamela L. Jones – September 10, 1944 – October 15, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 17, 2022 | Comments 0
A Memorial Celebration for Lamar resident, Pamela L. Jones will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Mike Schneider officiating.
Per Mrs. Jones’ request cremation has taken place.
Pamela, or “Pam at Radio Shack” as she was affectionately known to her family and friends was born on September 10, 1944 at Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She passed away at Prowers Medical Center on October 15, 2022 at the age of 78.
She is preceded in death by her brother Richard Peterson.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband of 59 years Jack Jones of the family home in Lamar. Her children; Suzanne (Bruce) Norquist of Grants, NM, Deborah (Stephen) Claypool of Minneapolis, MN, Cindy Jones of Lamar and David Jones of Geogia. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Lawrence Norquist, Caitlin Norquist, Johnathon “Jake” Claypool and Duncan Claypool as well as her sister Joy (Clarence) Waud of Canada.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the “No One Should Die Alone Foundation” direct or at Prowers Medical Center or through the funeral home office.
