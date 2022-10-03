Marcus J. Camacho – May 11, 1994 – September 30, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 03, 2022 | Comments 0
A Funeral Mass for Bristol resident, Marcus J. Camacho will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A Rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30 AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Marcus was born on May 11, 1994 at Lamar, Colorado to Noe and Maria (Maldonado) Camacho. Marcus passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022 at the age of 28.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Angel Maldonado and his paternal grandmother Guadalupe Camacho.
Marcus is survived by his children Luis, Marcus Jr., Mia, Adrian and Noe. His mother Maria Camacho of Bristol and father Noe Camacho of Uvalde, TX. Sisters; Sabrina (Jessie Sigala) of Broomfield, CO, Kolleen (Edwardo Villela) Camacho of Lamar, Yoanna (Oscar Rosales) Camacho of Lamar and his brother Dimitri Camacho of Littleton, CO. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marcus J. Camacho Memorial Fund direct through the Community State Bank or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Obituary
