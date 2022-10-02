LCC Hosting CRMR Rodeo this Weekend
Russ Baldwin | Oct 02, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo., September 27, 2022) — Lamar Community College (LCC) will host more than 300 rodeo student-athletes from the Central Rocky Mountain Regional (CRMR) for a Home Rodeo event October 7-9 at the Sand & Sage Round-Up in Lamar, Colo. The rodeo is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend.
Watch LCC Rodeo students compete against those from CRMR in events such as barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping and rough stock events to see which team triumphs at the end of this three-day competition.
Friday slack is at 1 p.m., and the Friday performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday slack is at 8 a.m., and the performance is at 2 p.m. The short go is Sunday at 10 a.m.
