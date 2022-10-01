Fifth Annual Boots, Bling and Blessings Fundraiser for LCC
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2022 | Comments 0
(Lamar, Colo., September 29, 2022) — Lamar Community College (LCC) Foundation’s fundraiser Boots, Bling & Blessings is in its fifth year and will be held October 22 at the LCC Equine Complex from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Presented by SECOM/Southeast Colorado Power Association (SECPA), the LCC Foundation’s Boots, Bling & Blessings event is a delightful and festive way to enjoy a night out with friends and fellow supporters of the college and foundation.
Enjoy games, silent and live auctions, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. We will be honoring our scholarship recipients and main benefactors of the funds during the event. Join us and learn more about the initiatives that are important to LCC and our students.
Tickets are $40 each or two for $75. To purchase tickets and find out more about the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boots-bling-blessings-tickets-
