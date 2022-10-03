Amazing Turnout for Chamber Oktoberfest 2022
Russ Baldwin | Oct 03, 2022 | Comments 0
Plenty of people were happy to get out and about this past Saturday for the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest.
There was no official headcount, but aided by the 500 or so persons who showed up for the 11th Annual BBB 5K race, there was a great time for participants and vendors alike.
Just to list a few events, the green the red chili cook-offs had several winners with Steven Schmidt and Shawnarae Falconburg taking first and second places and Rosa Solorzano and Brooke Palmer took first and second place for the green chili contest.
Kirk Stegman displayed his endurance in the beer stein holding contest and sponsors, Wash Spott, BJ’s and Leandra Chavez donated several certificates for prizes in the pumpkin patch painting contest. Over 120 pumpkins were donated by the Chamber and a special black dot at the bottom of each of the winners indicated who could claim their prizes. Lots of folks, young and old, selected their pumpkin from the patch and displayed their artistic talents. Various teams participated in the cornhole throwing contest on the parking lot while Miss Leah’s, All the Right Moves, dance team, displayed their steps during the afternoon.
And there were vendors, close to two dozen were on hand along East Beech Street, in the parking lot, in the Enchanted Forest, selling their goods, ranging from homemade spices and sauces to immense, multi-colored gourds, squashes and the like. Even Groot’s smaller relative made an appearance. The beer garden provided refreshment for the day while there was just enough sun and wind to keep the public comfortable and keep appetites whetted for all the BBQ and food stands.
Many people acknowledged this year’s Oktoberfest was one of the best in recent years with vendors, live and DJ music and food through the day and evening.
