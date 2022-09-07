Summer 2022Climate Recap from NWS, Pueblo
The start of meteorological summer 2022 (June, July and August) saw a rollercoaster of temperatures and precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado, as several passing weather systems brought bouts of cold and stormy conditions, along with bouts of warm and dry conditions. The latter half of June also saw an early start to the monsoon season, especially across southwestern and into south central Colorado, where above normal precipitation was experienced for the month as a whole. July was a warm and relatively wet month across south central and southeast Colorado, as the southwest summer monsoon brought in periods of abundant moisture and bouts of heavy rainfall across the region. The southwest monsoon remained active throughout the month of August, especially for areas over and near the higher terrain, with periods of abundant moisture and bouts of heavy rainfall across the region.
For the Summer of 2022 as a whole, near normal to above normal temperatures were experienced across south central and southeast Colorado, save for pockets of below normal temperatures across the southeast plains. Well above normal precipitation was also experienced across most of south central and southeast Colorado, save for pockets of below normal precipitation across the southeast plains.
The preliminary average temperature for the Summer of 2022 in Alamosa was 64.5 degrees. This is 1.5 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2022 the 4th warmest on record, just behind the Summers of 2011, 2021 and 2012, when the average summer temperature was 65.3F, 65.1F and 64.6F, respectively.
The preliminary average temperature for the Summer of 2022 in Colorado Springs was 71.6 degrees. This is 1.7 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2022, tied with the Summers of 2002 and 1980, as the 5th warmest Summer on record in Colorado Springs. This remains well behind the warmest Summer of 2012, when the average summer temperature was 73.3 degrees.
The preliminary average temperature for the Summer of 2022 in Pueblo was 76.5 degrees. This is 1.9 degrees above normal and makes the Summer of 2022, tied with the Summers of 2002 and 1018, as the 7th warmest Summer on record in Pueblo. This remains well behind the warmest Summer of 1970, when the average temperature for the Summer was 77.7 degrees.
In Pueblo, the average high temperature and low temperature of 88 degrees and 56 degrees on September 1st, cools to 77 degrees and 43 degrees by the end of the month. The average temperature for the month of September in Pueblo is 66.6 degrees. On average, Pueblo sees 0.2 inches of snow in September.
