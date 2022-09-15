September Edition of Lamar Chatter from Lamar Chamber of Commerce
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2022 | Comments 0
I’m back again for our monthly Chamber Chatter article; this week, I plan to highlight a few of our exciting events for the upcoming fall season!
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce is very excited to host our final Farmer’s/Flea Market of the year this Saturday, September 17th, from 8am-1pm at the Enchanted Forest & Chamber. This event has items ranging from baked goods, tamales, plants, produce, clothing, garage sales, and more! While the Farmer’s Market is a new development for the Chamber this year, each weekend has gone better and better each time, and we want all our community participants to know that we appreciate your continued dedication to whatever new ideas we have!
Our next big event coming up is our annual Oktoberfest! This event runs in tandem with the Beers & Brats for Boobies 5K and is set to run from 11am-10pm on Saturday, October 1st. There will be a DJ, live music, food vendors, a corn hole tournament, kid’s carnival, a chili cook-off, stein-holding competition, and a beer garden. We hope you show up with the whole family to have a great time with us! Vendors and activities will be set up outside the Chamber of Commerce and will extend into the Enchanted Forest. We are still accepting Vendor applications, so please give the Chamber a call at 719-336-4379 to get registered. We hope this event is bigger and better than ever this year!
Moonlight Madness is set for Thursday, October 28th, and the theme is in the works right now! Be on the lookout for some ghouls, ghosts, and goblins the night of! We can’t wait to kick off the Halloween weekend with you!
There are also some new things in motion for the winter months this year, too. Keep an eye out in the October Chamber Chatter for more information!
As always, it is a pleasure to have the opportunity to write these each month. We hope that you continue to enjoy the events we host and want you to know we are always welcome to new ideas! Do not hesitate to reach out to a board member or our office with suggestions and if you’d like to be even more involved, we are always accepting new members on the Honkers!
Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg
Lamar Chamber of Commerce President
109 E Beech St, Lamar, CO 81052
O: 719-336-4379
If you are interested in receiving text messages from the board about events happening in Lamar, please join our Remind App Group by texting @lamarchcom to 81010.
