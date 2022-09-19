Ruby Carol Jones – September 25, 1956 – September 22, 2022
A celebration of life for former Two Buttes, Colorado resident, currently of Mobile, Alabama, Ruby Carol Jones will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Travis Walker of the Wiley United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Ruby will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ruby Carol Jones passed away on September 16, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama. Ruby was born on September 26, 1956, she was the youngest child of Joe and Nellie Grice of Two Buttes, Colorado.
Ruby attended kindergarten at Walsh, Colorado. The rest of her school years were at Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind in Colorado Springs, graduating Class of 1976. After graduation, she moved to Denver to study at Community College of Denver. Ruby had a variety of jobs in the Denver area.
In 1983, Ruby and Ricki Jones were married. They had one child: Amy. From 2004 to the time of her passing, she lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Greeley, Colorado, and Mobile, Alabama.
In an August 26, 2022 message, Ruby said, “I love learning more about God’s word very much.” Ruby also enjoyed genealogy; The Price is Right, crocheting, apartment community activities, going places, small children, and her independence.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Nellie Grice, brother and sister-in-law Earl and Twila Grice, and her aunts and uncles.
She is survived by daughter Amy Jones, grandson Jag Jones, sister and brother-in-law Ila and Rob Coffman, nieces and nephews Geniel and Darrell Burke, Jerrod Grice and Lori Abeyta, Michael and Rachael Grice, Alice Benge, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family members.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
