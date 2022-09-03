Rocky Mountain Field Institute Seeking Volunteers for Tamarisk Removal at John Martin
Russ Baldwin | Sep 03, 2022 | Comments 0
The Rocky Mountain Field Institute has an upcoming project at John Martin Reservoir State Park on September 24th and 25th. Volunteers will be working at and camping along the eastern shores of John Martin Reservoir joining Rangers from John Martin Reservoir and volunteers from Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, and Bent County 4-H in removing tamarisk from Black Bridge and restoring the land for native wildlife and recreationists.
Tamarisk, also known as salt cedar, is an invasive tree that hogs light, water, and nutrients, which harms native plants and the wildlife that depend on them. At Black Bridge, tamarisk has taken over the grasslands and river banks, resulting in less habitat for wildlife and fewer river access points for recreationists. By helping remove tamarisk, you will be taking part in a multi-year effort to encourage native plant growth, improve recreational areas for visitors, and ultimately return the habitat to its natural state.
Volunteers will be helping cut and stack tamarisk for removal. Camping will be offered Friday if desired for volunteers to arrive early and be on site for the start of the project Saturday along with camping Saturday night, some meals will be provided for the weekend during the project. Day-only volunteers are also welcome if anyone is interested in working only Saturday or Sunday as well.
Event Link for more information and registration: https://www.
