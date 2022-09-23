Robert E. Harris – February 12, 1926 – September 21, 2022
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Robert E. Harris will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Inurnment with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Per Robert’s request cremation will take place.
Robert was born on February 12, 1926 at Evansville, Indiana to Earl R. and Ruth Mae (Brown) Harris and passed away on September 21, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 96.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marlys Harris, son Charles “Buck” Harris, his parents Earl and Ruth Harris and siblings Judy Crowe, James Harris and Bill Harris.
Robert is survived by his daughter-in-law Teresa Harris of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Kayla (Garrett) Mauch of Lamar, CO and Ethan Harris of Springfield, CO and great-grandchildren Braelyn and Ryder. He is also survived by his siblings Jack Harris, Alice Muro and Carol Roth, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Annual Tri-State 9/11 Tribute either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
