LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – AUGUST 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2022 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.83 billion pounds in August, up 5 percent from the 4.59
billion pounds produced in August 2021.
Beef production, at 2.51 billion pounds, was 6 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 3.08 million head,
up 7 percent from August 2021. The average live weight was down 6 pounds from the previous year, at 1,348 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.7 million pounds, 9 percent above August a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 33,900 head, down
2 percent from August 2021. The average live weight was up 28 pounds from last year, at 242 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.30 billion pounds, up 4 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.0 million head,
up 3 percent from August 2021. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 282 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.7 million pounds, was up 13 percent from August 2021. Sheep slaughter totaled
182,000 head, 2 percent above last year. The average live weight was 127 pounds, up 11 pounds from August a year ago.
January to August 2022 commercial red meat production was 36.8 billion pounds, down slightly from 2021.
Accumulated beef production was up 2 percent from last year, veal was up 5 percent, pork was down 2 percent from last
year, and lamb and mutton production was down 5 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. If you have any questions, please feel
free to contact your USDA NASS State Statistician at 1-800-392-3202:
Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming – Rodger Ott
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: