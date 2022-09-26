Joseph Seamon – September 15, 1926 – September 22, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Sep 26, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Joseph Seamon will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Rev. Charles Johnson-Kelly officiating. Per Joe’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Joseph Vernon Seamon, affectionately known as Joe, was born on September 15, 1926 at Fort Lyon, Colorado to Ernest Vernon and Laura Louise (McLean) Seamon. Joe passed away on September 22, 2022 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 96.
Joe graduated Las Animas High School in 1944. After graduation, He joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then attended Colorado A&M from 1946 until 1948. Upon returning to Las Animas in 1948, he went to work at Fort Lyon V.A. Hospital.
On October 8, 1950 he was united in marriage to Clara Rose Johannes. To this union, they were blessed with five children. Joe decided to return to school in Greeley in 1952 and in 1954, he received his B.A. in Physical Education, History, and Health. He returned to Las Animas and again went to work at Fort Lyon as a corrective therapist until retiring in 1984. Joe devoted a total of 35 years to Fort Lyon V.A. Hospital.
Joe also spent 26 years in the National Guard, retiring as an E-8. He was the local Scout Master for a period of 13 years, during which his three boys went through the Scout program. Joe was a member of the First Presbyterian Church from 1963 until his passing. He served on all of the church boards over a span of 20+ years.
Joe is survived by three sons, Joseph Michael (Victoria) Seamon of Windsor, Colorado, Gary Lee Seamon of Las Animas, Colorado, and Stephen Philip Seamon of Gainesville, Georgia; two daughters, Laura Lynne Seamon-McLean of Durango, Colorado and Diana Cheryl (Michael) Anglin of Colorado City, Colorado; five grandchildren, Zachary Bono, Jason (Kacie) Anglin, Phillip Anglin (Megan Johnson), Sara Ann (Daniel) Hughes, Michael J. Seamon (Mckenzie Lampe); five great grandchildren, Robert Leroy Bono, Conner and Markus Anglin, Stella and Beau Hughes; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Clara Seamon.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: