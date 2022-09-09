John S. Armendarez – December 2, 1959 – September 6, 2022
A Memorial Mass for former longtime Lamar resident currently of Las Animas, Colorado, John S. Armendarez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Ernesto Rodriquez as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Inurnment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
John was born on December 2, 1959 to Ramona Armendarez and passed away on September 6, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jess and Guadalupe (Aragon) Armendarez, sister Manuelita “Nellie” Saldana and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
John is survived by his mother Ramona (Chalmer) Stubblefield of Grand Junction, CO; siblings Doreen (Ken) Roberts of Rifle, CO, Jesse Stubblefield of Parachute, CO and Gary Stubblefield of Grand Junction, CO; niece and caregiver Colleen Saldana of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
